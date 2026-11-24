Gold edges higher after steep weekly losses

ISTANBUL

Gold edged higher on Nov. 24, extending its recovery from a 14-month low as investors bought after last week’s selloff and awaited U.S. inflation data.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $3,635.10 an ounce by 04:49 GMT. Bullion had lost more than 9 percent the previous week as a selloff in technology shares prompted some investors to sell gold to raise cash.

In Türkiye, quoted selling prices for 24-carat gram gold at Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar stood at around 6,236 Turkish Liras early on Nov. 24.

Investors are awaiting the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index, due on Nov. 25, for indications of inflation pressures ahead of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting.

Markets priced in a 95 percent probability of a quarter-point rate increase and a 4.9 percent chance of a larger half-point rise, according to CME FedWatch data.

Higher interest rates tend to weigh on gold, which pays no interest.

Hürriyet columnist Zeynel Balcı said buying had emerged around technical support at $3,500, but cautioned against treating the recovery as the start of a sustained rise.

“It is too early to say a bottom has formed and the downtrend is over,” he said.

Balcı said lower U.S. bond yields, slower dollar gains and a recovery in American stocks had supported the rebound.

He said gold would need to clear the $3,850 and $4,150 levels before a lasting upward trend could be established.

In Türkiye, gold remained the leading investment preference in the Central Bank’s November household survey, released on Nov. 23, although its share declined.

Some 41.8 percent of respondents said they would buy gold, down 1.5 percentage points from October.

Property ranked second at 36.5 percent, up 0.9 points, while the preference for time deposits remained unchanged at 7.2 percent.

The survey, conducted on Nov. 5–13, also showed households’ expectations for annual inflation 12 months ahead fell 0.51 percentage points to 43.24 percent.

Expectations for house price increases over the same period eased 0.26 points to 30.10 percent.