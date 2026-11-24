Why Trump wanted Jensen Huang back as Nvidia CEO

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump saw little choice but to fight to reinstate Jensen Huang at AI behemoth Nvidia.

The president has staked the nation’s economic growth on artificial intelligence, and worried Huang’s ouster was not only tanking the stock market — but also risked putting the U.S. behind Beijing in the race for dominance in the field if Huang, widely seen by backers and critics as a generational talent in artificial intelligence, were to be poached by a Chinese firm.

Trump bristled at Huang being ousted from the company he built because of extramarital affairs, including one with an executive at a Singapore-based company who U.S. officials suspect was a Chinese spy.

So he engaged in an extraordinary level of behind-the-scenes maneuvering to reinstate Huang, starting almost immediately after the CEO’s fall from grace when he resigned on Nov. 12.

The president stated plainly in a CNBC interview on Nov. 23 he used his considerable sway to get Huang his job back. “I spoke to them,” Trump said of the company’s board of directors. “Let me just put it that way. And I convinced them.”

The Nov. 23’s reinstatement was a remarkable turnaround by Nvidia’s board, which had insisted days after Huang’s ouster that it was not considering such a move, even as Trump pushed for it and thousands signed an online petition calling for Huang’s return.

Trump is a big personal believer, and investor, in Nvidia. At the end of 2025, he had Nvidia holdings worth between $12.5 million and $58 million. That’s up from the $615,000 to $1.3 million in Nvidia stock in his disclosed holdings at the end of 2024.

Trump said that the walloping AI stocks had taken following Huang’s sacking helped him make his case. Some of his closest advisers helped persuade the board: Vice President JD Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Huang’s scandal had additional complexity because one of the extramarital relationships was with a woman who U.S. officials suspect had been an asset of China’s intelligence service. Beijing has denied it.

As part of his campaign for Huang’s reinstatement, Trump said U.S. officials assured the company that Huang did not present a national security risk.

Vance stepped up his involvement over the weekend in making Trump’s case to the Nvidia board, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Trump views the AI build out as a key driver of the economy. The biggest tech firms have spent roughly $800 billion this year building data centers and cramming them with the latest semiconductors from Nvidia as well as computing equipment, electrical components, HVAC gear, and copper wiring.

The investment is projected to only grow in coming years, and could total $10.3 trillion from 2025 through 2032, equal to about 3.6 percent of the nation’s economy, according to research from Columbia University economist Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh.

All the while, Trump has urged local communities to accept new data centers, even as political opposition to them has mounted. The surge in data center construction has lifted wages for skilled workers such as electricians and plumbers, who are in short supply. And the demand for semiconductors is so voracious it has increased the cost of gaming stations, smartphones, and laptops, worsening inflation.

The AI explosion has also significantly enriched American investors, particularly the wealthiest one-tenth of U.S. families who own roughly 85 percent of stock wealth. The AI-fueled jump has fattened Americans’ 401(k)s and boosted consumer spending enough to accelerate the economy’s expansion, leading some economists to worry in the wake of Huang’s initial departure that if the stock market had kept tumbling, growth could slow.