New museum site to open at Istanbul’s Fethiye Mosque

ISTANBUL

Fethiye Mosque bears the marks of both the Byzantine and Ottoman periods.

Layers of Istanbul’s Byzantine past are emerging from beneath the soil around the historic Fethiye Mosque, where an eight-year archaeological and restoration effort is transforming the site into a new museum precinct.



The Byzantine-era cistern, remains of a bathhouse and traces of a monastery, uncovered during work launched in 2018 by the General Directorate of Foundations under the Culture and Tourism Ministry, are expected to open to visitors this year.



Located in Istanbul’s historic peninsula, Fethiye Mosque bears the marks of both the Byzantine and Ottoman periods. Originally built as the church of the Pammakaristos Monastery and dedicated to the Virgin Mary, the structure served as the seat of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate for a period following the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople. It was later converted into a mosque and continues to serve as a place of worship.



Archaeological excavations in the area in front of the mosque have revealed several historic spaces that had previously been inaccessible to visitors.



One of the most significant discoveries involved a Byzantine-era cistern whose existence had been known for years, although its entrance had disappeared. The structure was cleaned and its entrance restored, with a modern access point installed to make it suitable for visits.



Excavations in the surrounding area also uncovered Byzantine bathhouse remains and traces of the monastery dating to the Middle Byzantine period. Archaeological remains were also brought to light on a terrace overlooking the Golden Horn, creating a site that sheds new light on the area’s history.



Art historian Hayri Fehmi Yılmaz described Fethiye Mosque as one of Istanbul’s most fascinating historic monuments, noting that it reflects three distinct historical periods.



“First, this was the church of a large monastery dedicated to the Virgin Mary. After the conquest of Istanbul, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate operated here. Later, it was converted into a mosque and became a place where local residents worshipped. So the building has three distinct historical phases,” Yılmaz said.



He noted that some of the finest examples of Byzantine art in Istanbul, after Hagia Sophia and Kariye, can be seen at the site, particularly the mosaics in its funerary chapel.



Yılmaz said restoration work at the complex had also led to important archaeological research, bringing to light areas that were either previously unknown or known to exist but had remained inaccessible.



He highlighted the cistern, whose entrance had been lost over time, as well as the Byzantine bathhouse remains, which could belong to one of Istanbul’s oldest bathhouses.



“Excavations have revealed important findings. The cistern was cleaned and fitted with a modern entrance, making it accessible to visitors. We can also see traces of the monastery that stood here during the Middle Byzantine period. Previously inaccessible spaces have now been restored and organized into a very impressive museum area,” he said.



With restoration and landscaping work completed, the mosque’s prayer section will continue to function as a place of worship, while the adjoining museum area will display Byzantine mosaics, the historic cistern, bathhouse remains and archaeological finds.

Work launched in 2018 has unearthed a Byzantine cistern, bathhouse remains and traces of a monastery, which are set to open to visitors