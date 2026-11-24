Trump says he persuaded Nvidia to reinstate Huang

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Nov. 23 that he persuaded Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive, after directors had previously ruled out his return.

Trump told CNBC he had spoken to board members directly and indirectly and provided reassurances about national security concerns surrounding Huang.

“I gave them enough assurance,” he said.

Nvidia announced Huang’s return as president, CEO and a board member less than two weeks after his resignation following reports of an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at one of its customers. The company’s shares closed 31.5 percent higher on Nov. 23.

The board said its unanimous decision followed meetings with Huang and consultations with senior U.S. government officials. Based on those consultations, directors were confident his return posed no national security risk, Nvidia said.

Trump separately said U.S. authorities had no evidence that Huang had engaged in unlawful conduct.

Nvidia said an independent board committee would continue investigating reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Huang supports the inquiry and has committed to cooperating, the company added.

The New York Times reported that Alice Huang had maintained contact with an officer from China’s Ministry of State Security for more than a year, citing people familiar with U.S. intelligence reports.

The contacts ran from spring 2025 until this autumn, overlapping with her reported relationship with the Nvidia executive, the newspaper said.

ABC News separately reported the contacts but said it was unclear whether intelligence showed that she had passed inside information to Chinese officials. China has denied allegations that she was an intelligence asset.

Alice Huang previously headed Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a buyer of Nvidia chips. U.S. authorities began investigating the company in 2024 over suspected export control violations involving advanced chips reaching China.

The Commerce Department also announced Megaspeed’s addition to its trade blacklist.

The restrictions require licenses for shipments of U.S.-controlled goods and technology to the company, with applications generally expected to be denied.