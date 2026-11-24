Hurghada’s New Chapter: A Turkish Touch on the Red Sea

Orkun BULUT, a digital nomad.

A destination’s success cannot be measured simply by the number of hotels it builds or the visitors it attracts. The real transformation begins when service standards improve and that ambition gradually spreads across an entire region. Hurghada, on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, is an interesting example of how this can happen.

With sunshine almost throughout the year and turquoise waters, Hurghada has long been a favourite among European holidaymakers. Yet there is something about its coastline that deserves more attention. While the Red Sea is usually associated with coral reefs and diving, Hurghada offers long stretches of sandy beaches and remarkably easy access to the water. Unlike destinations where reefs make swimming from the shore difficult, many of its beaches allow guests to walk straight into the sea. For those who prefer a proper swim to snorkelling, this is a considerable attraction.

But another change has been taking place here, one that has less to do with geography and more with hospitality.

Among the names contributing to this shift is Rixos, the hotel group founded in Türkiye that has grown into an international hospitality brand. Its approach combines Turkish hospitality with ambitious dining concepts, entertainment and attentive service. As expectations rise, neighbouring hotels are encouraged to improve their own offering. The result is a more competitive destination, rather than simply a collection of successful resorts.

A resort on a different scale

Egypt has become one of Rixos’s most important markets, with 12 hotels across the country. Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas in Hurghada illustrates the scale of its ambitions.

Spread across approximately 700,000 square metres, the property feels more like a destination in its own right. Villas, restaurants, swimming pools, extensive beachfront and leisure facilities create an environment where guests can spend an entire holiday without feeling the need to leave.

The complex has recently expanded with Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View, which opened six months ago. The two hotels share the same grounds, allowing guests to enjoy the facilities of both properties. It is a concept that adds variety to the experience while maintaining the convenience of a single resort destination.

Accessibility adds to Hurghada’s appeal. Direct flights from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport take just two hours and 15 minutes, while the resort itself is approximately 10 minutes from Hurghada International Airport. It makes the Red Sea a practical option even for a short escape.

The people behind the transformation

Large resorts may impress through their architecture and facilities, but hospitality ultimately depends on people.

Erkan Yıldırım, Managing Director of Rixos Egypt, has spent 26 years with the group, including the past eight in Egypt. Responsible for the management and growth strategy of its regional portfolio, he represents the continuity behind the brand’s expansion. Bringing the service culture developed in Türkiye into a different market requires more than investment. It demands experienced leadership and an understanding of local expectations.

Equally important is how a destination communicates its appeal to the wider world. Zafer Yavuz, Rixos Egypt’s Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, has been with the group for 20 years, spending the past seven in Egypt. His work spans brand positioning, international marketing and public relations, helping strengthen not only the hotels’ visibility but also Hurghada’s profile among international travellers.

El Gouna: A town apart

Around half an hour from Hurghada, El Gouna offers a different interpretation of Red Sea living. With its lagoons, marinas, boutique hotels and carefully planned streets, it feels almost like a secluded town carved out of the desert. Controlled access and reservation-only private venues add to its sense of exclusivity.

Unlike the traditional resort model, El Gouna has developed into a lifestyle destination, attracting visitors who return for extended stays and increasingly consider owning a home here. Its restaurants, waterfront residences and relaxed atmosphere suggest a place designed as much for living as for holidays.

The evolution of Hurghada and El Gouna offers a useful lesson for the wider tourism industry. Natural beauty may bring visitors to a destination for the first time, but it is the quality of the experience that persuades them to return. Along this stretch of the Red Sea, the influence of Turkish hospitality has become part of that story.

Orkun BULUT, a digital nomad