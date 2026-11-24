Galatasaray looks to extend winning run against Aston Villa

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray carries a five-match winning streak across all competitions into a pivotal Champions League test against Aston Villa on Nov. 24 at home.

Kickoff for the Matchday 5 fixture, the first competitive meeting between the Turkish champion and the English Premier League side, is set for 8:45 p.m. local time.

Galatasaray enters the week in 18th place in the 36-team Champions League league phase with six points from four matches, holding a two-win, two-loss record with eight goals scored and nine conceded.

Under the competition format, the top eight finishers advance directly to the round of 16, while teams placing ninth through 24th qualify for a two-legged knockout playoff. Okan Buruk’s squad sits three points behind eighth-place Liverpool and two points clear of the elimination cutoff, occupied by 25th-place Bodo/Glimt.

After opening its European campaign with consecutive losses, 3-1 at Sporting CP on Sept. 9 and 4-1 at home against Barcelona on Oct. 13, Galatasaray revived its qualification hopes with back-to-back victories. The Süper Lig champion defeated Lille 4-2 in France on Oct. 21 before shutting out VfB Stuttgart 2-0 at home on Nov. 3. Following Nov. 24’s match, Galatasaray closes its league-phase schedule at AEK Athens on Dec. 8, at home against Feyenoord on Jan. 19 and at Paris Saint-Germain on Jan. 27.

Domestically, Galatasaray remains firmly in control of the league title race. The four-time defending champion leads the standings with 31 points through 12 matches, with 10 wins and no draws, three points ahead of second-place Trabzonspor and six clear of third-place Beşiktaş. Traditional rival Fenerbahçe sits sixth on 20 points.

Galatasaray tuned up for Villa with a 2-1 home victory over Samsunspor on Nov. 21. Midfielder Lucas Torreira opened the scoring in the fourth minute and forward Yunus Akgün doubled the advantage in the 53rd minute before Mohamed Bayo halved the deficit four minutes later. That result followed a 4-3 home win over Amedspor on Nov. 7 and a 4-0 road rout of Konyaspor on Oct. 30.

Galatasaray’s concerns are in attack. Star striker Victor Osimhen is recovering from knee surgery, and Rafael Leao has a muscle injury, with both players expected to be out. Roland Sallai and Ismail Jakobs are also doubtful.

Russian new signing Aleksey Batrakov has scored four Champions League goals this season and could lead the line.

Aston Villa arrives in Türkiye in sixth place in the Champions League table with nine points (3-0-1) and a plus-six goal difference, putting Unai Emery’s side in a strong position for automatic entry into the round of 16.



However, Villa is winless in its past four matches across all competitions, a stretch that includes a 3-0 Champions League defeat at Barcelona on Nov. 3 and a scoreless Premier League draw at home against Sunderland on Nov. 21.

English clubs have struggled in Istanbul, failing to win nine of their last 10 visits to Galatasaray.