Batrakov shines in Galatasaray’s Champions League victory

ISTANBUL

Propelled by a standout performance and two goals from Aleksey Batrakov, Galatasaray secured a crucial Champions League victory over VfB Stuttgart at home on Nov. 3 night.

The 21-year-old Russian midfielder, who joined Galatasaray in the summer transfer window for a reported fee of around 25 million euros, has been a constant force in the club’s European campaign. He has posted four goals and one assist in four appearances for the Istanbul club.

The win gives the Turkish champion six points through the first four matches in the competition’s league phase. With four fixtures remaining, Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has his sights set on an automatic berth in the round of 16, which requires a top-eight finish in the 36-team standings.

Buruk stated the target is a top-eight finish, noting that the team’s next three matches are highly critical for its European ambitions.

“Our first goal is to win all the matches we will play,” Buruk said following Nov. 3’s victory.

“We dream of winning the remaining four matches and entering the top eight. The worst-case scenario is being in the top 24,” it added.

Under the Champions League’s revamped format, teams finishing between ninth and 24th place enter a two-legged playoff to reach the round of 16. By avoiding the bottom 12, Galatasaray would guarantee knockout stage football in the new year.