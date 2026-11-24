COP31 reaches agreement on 36 issues despite final pact deadlock

ANTALYA

AA photo.

Countries reached agreement on 36 agenda items at COP31, including climate finance, adaptation and a just transition, despite failing to adopt an overarching political deal, the conference presidency said.

The U.N. climate summit in Antalya ended on Nov. 22, two days behind schedule, after disagreements over fossil fuels prevented consensus on the proposed Antalya Pact.

Among the agreements were arrangements for the Adaptation Fund to move from the Kyoto Protocol framework to exclusively serving the Paris Agreement. Its new 17-member board will retain a majority of representatives from developing countries.

Delegates also approved further work on the Belém Adaptation Indicators, which are intended to measure progress in preparing for climate impacts. A technical task force will improve the indicators, drawing on voluntary testing by countries.

On finance, countries agreed on rules for a work program running through 2027–2028.

It will address climate funding under Article 9 of the Paris Agreement, including developed countries’ obligations to provide financial support to developing nations.

The just transition work program was extended by three years. Countries also agreed to develop a mechanism in stages to support workers, communities and economies through the transition, with its operating arrangements due for consideration at COP32 next year.

The conference reviewed progress at the Loss and Damage Fund, which had received 176 funding requests from 119 developing countries seeking about $2.8 billion.

Delegates also adopted guidance on international carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

COP31 presidency sources said Türkiye had sought to bridge differences between the European Union and the Arab group through three compromise texts.

They said Saudi Arabia had accepted a reference to fossil fuels based on previous COP decisions, but the EU subsequently raised objections over trade provisions.

The EU said it could not support a final text that failed to acknowledge the role of fossil fuels in driving climate change and weakened earlier commitments.

Türkiye held the conference presidency, while Australia led the negotiations.

Their proposed overall deal included provisions on electrification, carbon capture and increased adaptation finance.

COP31 President and Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum said Türkiye had worked throughout the conference to strengthen dialogue and cooperation.

“We will not give up talking, listening and seeking solutions for our shared home, the world,” he said in a social media statement on Nov. 23.

Work on unresolved issues will continue ahead of COP32, scheduled for Nov. 8–19, 2027, in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.