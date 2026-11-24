Istanbul designer’s biofabric reaches luxury brands

ISTANBUL

Lunaform fabric samples and a jacket are displayed at a showroom.

An Istanbul designer’s bacteria-grown leather alternative is breaking into luxury fashion with orders from France’s Kering, prompting Turkish leather maker Desa to scale production via its subsidiary Nuera.

Born in 1989 and educated at Mimar Sinan University, Gözen founded her first company at 19 before beginning work on Lunaform in her own kitchen in 2018. In an interview, she recalled that the pungent odors from those early home experiments prompted her husband to jokingly kick her out of the house.

Cellulose-producing bacteria form a creamy layer that is harvested in seven days, then processed for color, texture and thickness at a tannery in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ’s Çorlu district.

“This is not technology, it is a natural process,” Gözen said at her biofactory in Istanbul’s Ömerli neighborhood. After patenting it, she raised $525,000 in U.S. funding in 2022 and moved to a 160-square-meter workshop with cousin Pelin Gözen.

Kering ordered 30 jackets at a trade fair. Nuera is preparing its first commercial order after making a Balenciaga jacket and upholstery for an Alexander McQueen store in Italy.

Wholly owned by Desa, Nuera has exclusive global rights to produce and commercialize Lunaform under license from Gözen’s company Gozen. Desa, led by second-generation executive Burak Çelet, is discussing automotive and aviation upholstery.

Lunaform appeared in S|STYLE’s 2026 Wardrobe Edition, curated by Giorgia Cantarini with Kering’s Material Innovation Lab. Designers Ayham Hassan and Lorenzo Seghezzi also used it. Nuera attended Kering’s Nov. 12 Beyond Pelle event in Tuscany.

Kering owns Gucci, Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta alongside Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen. It targets a 30 percent cut in leather intensity by 2028 from 2025 levels, measured as leather area purchased relative to leather goods and shoe revenue.