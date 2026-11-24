Scientists to map toxic risks in Türkiye’s Van Lake

VAN

Lake Van’s scenic shoreline stretches toward snow-covered mountains in eastern Türkiye. (AA Photo)

Researchers are developing a three-dimensional pollution map of Van Lake in eastern Türkiye to show how toxic contaminants vary across locations and depths and guide conservation work.

Assistant Professor Dilgeş Baskın of the Muradiye Vocational School at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYÜ) began the study about a year ago. The university’s Scientific Research Projects (BAP) Coordination Unit supports the “Van Lake 3D Toxicological Risk Atlas.”

The project examines priority toxic pollutants as climate change puts pressure on the lake. Researchers will test samples from different locations, depths and time periods for heavy metals, toxic elements and organic micropollutants. The team will also measure the water’s physical and chemical properties.

“Pollutant behavior changes as pH, temperature and redox potential change,” Baskın said. Scientists will assess how readily organisms at different depths can absorb the contaminants

The team will share risk maps with the Van Governor’s Office, municipalities, the university and other agencies. The data will help assess environmental risks and establish a basis for long-term monitoring and reporting.

Researchers presented the study at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in the Mediterranean province of Antalya. Discussions there drew cooperation offers from international organizations and Turkish universities, paving the way for joint projects, Baskın said.

Van Lake is the region’s ecological, economic and cultural heart, and preserving its balance for future generations is the project’s goal, he said.

Türkiye’s largest lake is also the world’s largest soda lake. Its basin has no outlet to the sea.