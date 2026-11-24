Teachers’ Day in Türkiye honors educators changing lives

ANKARA

A teacher helps children with a classroom activity in Türkiye. (AA Photo)

Türkiye marked Teachers’ Day on Nov. 24 with ceremonies led by Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and stories of educators helping girls return to school and pursue careers in science and music.

Tekin visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of republic founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, with teachers from all 81 provinces. In the memorial book, he reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to the republic’s educational ideals and to raising generations guided by science, ethics and democratic awareness.

An evening event at the Presidential Complex will bring together about 2,000 guests, including provincial representatives, retired educators and relatives of slain teachers.

In the eastern province of Iğdır, science teacher Özlem Demirtaş has spent 13 years knocking on families’ doors to keep children in education. One girl lost two years of schooling because her family opposed her attendance and her mother, who had cancer, needed care.

“If necessary, I will care for you myself,” Demirtaş said she told the mother. The girl returned to school and now studies social studies teaching at university. Another student whose family opposed her dream of teaching music is now studying for that profession.

Demirtaş also supported a boy whose mother had cancer. After she died, his father wanted him to leave school, but repeated talks helped keep him in education.

In Ankara, information technology teacher Selçuk Yusuf Arslan is one of 10 teachers chosen across Europe as ambassadors for the 2026-2027 Girls Go STEM program. The European Institute of Innovation and Technology runs it with European Commission support to encourage girls to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Arslan will hold training sessions and workshops until July 2027. A top 50 finalist for the 2021 Global Teacher Prize, he said the role means continuing his work internationally so more girls can find a place in science and technology.

Türkiye has celebrated Teachers’ Day since 1981. Nov. 24 marks Atatürk’s acceptance in 1928 of the title of head teacher of the Nation’s Schools, which taught literacy.