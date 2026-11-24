COP31 chief blames EU for failure to reach climate deal

ANKARA

Turkish Environment Minister and COP31 President Murat Kurum has held the European Union responsible for the failure to reach a deal at the U.N. climate summit, accusing the bloc of adopting an imposing stance and disregarding the concerns of other countries.

“Unfortunately, the EU pursued a process based on an imposing position, seeking to push through certain decisions without seeing, listening to or taking into account the needs of other countries,” Kurum told reporters following a cabinet meeting on Nov. 23.

“On the issue of moving away from fossil fuels, the EU fixated on a single word, insisting that things had to be done its way,” the Turkish minister said.

The COP31 climate talks ended in disarray on Nov. 22 after the EU and several other countries refused to endorse a proposed agreement that made no mention of fossil fuels, as the summit in the Turkish city of Antalya entered unprecedented overtime.

“We are not a tribal state. We have national interests. We have a position of our own. We will not bow to anyone’s impositions in this regard,” Kurum said.

Stressing that the summit brought together 196 countries capable of reaching decisions by consensus, Kurum said Türkiye could not take the interests of only one group into account.

“We have our national interests and our own national policy. We once again incorporated the previously adopted decision into the text. But that was not enough for them. They [the EU] came there to prevent this decision from being adopted.”

Kurum said the negotiations had reached agreement on several issues, including a target to advance electrification by 35 percent, tripling adaptation finance, carbon capture technologies in line with the 1.5-degree Celsius goal and reducing methane emissions.

“All of these gains were unfortunately lost over a single reference to fossil fuels. And who is the loser? The world. Who is the loser? Humanity. It is a shame,” he said.

The main agreement was rejected by a number of countries 44 hours after the summit’s scheduled conclusion, marking a chaotic end to COP31 in Antalya.

Fossil fuels remained a major point of contention at the climate negotiations, which unfolded against a backdrop of soaring energy prices and geopolitical tensions stemming from the war between the United States and Iran, which has destabilized the Middle East.

References to fossil fuels have long faced fierce opposition from oil-producing states, including Saudi Arabia.

However, the final draft made no mention of coal, oil or gas, triggering turmoil at the summit and pushing it past the record for the longest-ever U.N. climate conference.