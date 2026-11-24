Turkish confidence rises in services and retail trade, falls in construction in November

ANKARA

Türkiye’s confidence indices increased in the services and retail trade sectors in November, while confidence in the construction sector declined from the previous month, according to official data released on Nov. 24.

The seasonally adjusted services confidence index rose 0.6 percent month-on-month to 109.9 in November, following a 2.4 percent decline in October.

Among the components of the services index, the business situation over the past three months increased 0.4 percent, demand-turnover over the past three months rose 0.5 percent and demand-turnover expectations for the next three months climbed 0.9 percent.

The retail trade confidence index increased 0.9 percent from the previous month to 113.6 in November, after rising 1.1 percent in October.

Business activity-sales over the past three months fell 0.7 percent to 120.6, while the current volume of stock edged down 0.2 percent to 92.3. Business activity-sales expectations for the next three months, however, rose 3.5 percent to 127.9.

Meanwhile, the construction confidence index dropped 3.8 percent month-on-month to 80.2 in November, reversing a 0.4 percent increase recorded in October.

Within the construction sector, the current overall order books index declined 3.0 percent, while total employment expectations for the next three months fell 4.5 percent.

It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100.