Türkiye’s first YEKA floating solar plant to begin power generation in early 2027

MANİSA

Türkiye’s first floating solar power plant developed under the Renewable Energy Resource Areas (YEKA) program is expected to begin generating electricity at the start of next year.

The facility is being installed on the Demirköprü Dam in the western province of Manisa’s Salihli district, using the reservoir’s surface to produce solar power without occupying agricultural or forest land.

The plant, covering approximately 500 decares, will require an estimated investment of 41 million euros. It will comprise 91,368 solar panels, each with a capacity of 550 watts. The project will have a total panel capacity of 50.25 megawatt-peak and an output capacity of 35 megawatts that can be supplied to the grid.

Once fully operational, the facility is expected to generate approximately 77.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to meet the power needs of around 20,000 households.

The project received its preliminary license on July 23, while fieldwork began three months ago. Installation on the reservoir started in October, when the first panels were placed on the water.

Muhammet Balkaya, chair of the investor company, said the plant will be commissioned in stages, with the first 9 megawatts of generation expected between late January and mid-February 2027.

The entire facility is scheduled to become operational by the end of May, he noted.