Shrinking middle class threatens social fabric, Bahçeli warns

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli warned that a shrinking middle class could fray Türkiye’s social fabric, fueling polarization and social tension.

“The weakening of the middle class will trigger a chain reaction of structural problems across all the fundamental pillars of society, from the economy to politics, and from education to demographic structure. Developing countermeasures against this is an imperative,” Bahçeli told his lawmakers during a weekly address on Nov. 24.

MHP is the closest ally of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) under the People’s Alliance.

Bahçeli stated that the erosion of the middle class is one of the country’s most pressing issues, explaining that it will disrupt societal balance by weakening purchasing power and slowing economic activity.

“The weakening middle class leads to shrinking domestic demand, lost economic growth, a debt spiral, financial fragility, and declining tax revenues — all of which undermine the state’s ability to fund public services,” he said.

The erosion of the middle class also undermines trust in state institutions and drives inequality across all spheres of society, Bahçeli stated, “Then whatever the problem is, we will diagnose it ourselves, and we will administer the treatment ourselves. We will never hesitate to take responsibility when necessary.”

Regarding his remarks over the ongoing multibillion-dollar fund crisis, Bahçeli underlined the importance of justice, stressing “Poverty does not exist where justice is upheld.”

“Whether it is a minister, a mayor, or someone who has established a system of exploitation under the guise of a system of solidarity; in this regard, we have no intention of showing any tolerance for corruption,” he noted.