Erdoğan urges ‘broader consensus’ for advancing anti-terror bid

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called for wider backing and consensus for the “terror-free Türkiye” project, reaffirming the government’s resolve to eliminate terrorism.

“We intend to advance the terror-free Türkiye process with the broadest possible political and social consensus,” Erdoğan told a press conference following the cabinet meeting late on Nov. 23.

Erdoğan recalled that 467 lawmakers from all different political parties enhanced the framework bill regarding the “terror-free Türkiye” project. “In this regard, we attach special importance to preserving the spirit of 467, which is a turning point in Turkish politics,” he stressed.

Launched in late 2024, the “terror-free Türkiye” project aims to end the PKK’s four-decades-old armed conflict against Türkiye through the dissolution and disarmament of the terror organization. The PKK previously announced its decision to lay down its weapons and vacate its shelters in northern Iraq.

In return, the Turkish parliament passed a bill to regulate the process and conditionally delay judicial procedures against certain PKK members.

As part of the initiative, the government formed an oversight committee, alongside a parallel committee established within the parliament.

The main opposition New Party has announced that it will not deploy members to the monitoring committee although it supports the process.

Erdoğan criticized the main opposition New Party’s move, saying “We shall not allow this process to be used as a tool for political blackmail. Opposition is not political activism. It, quite the contrary, means acting with a sense of responsibility whenever the interests of the nation and the country are at stake.”

Politics requires acting with responsibility, the president said, adding, “Undoubtedly, you cannot force things to work. Both those who support the process and those who obstruct it will answer to our nation. We wish for the process to continue just as it began and as it has reached this point, until it arrives at its destination.”

Erdoğan recalled that the PKK has evacuated 14 additional shelters in northern Iraq as part of the ongoing project and noted that the government’s resolve in getting rid of the terror problem will continue in the coming period.