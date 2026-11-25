Australian inflation hits three-year high

SYDNEY

Australia’s annual inflation rose to a three-year high of 4.9 percent in October from 4.3 percent in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Nov. 25.



Consumer prices increased 0.5 percent over the month.



The trimmed mean, a measure of underlying inflation, climbed to 3.8 percent from 3.6 percent, exceeding economists’ forecasts and remaining above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 2–3 percent target range.



Housing was the largest contributor, with electricity bills and new home prices both rising. Electricity prices climbed 25.2 percent over the year following the end of government rebates, while builders passed on higher material and labor costs. Fuel prices rose 6.3 percent during October.



“This is a very serious moment for our economy, and we will respond in substantial ways,” Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.



The figures leave the central bank weighing persistent price pressures against rising unemployment and slowing economic activity. The RBA has raised its cash rate five times this year to 4.85 percent and will announce its next decision on Dec. 8.



Bendigo Bank chief economist David Robertson expects rates to remain unchanged at that meeting and for most of 2027. He said labor market conditions suggested little need for further increases, while volatile global markets reinforced his view that current policy was sufficiently restrictive.