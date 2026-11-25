Shein agrees to $100 million settlement with US consumer watchdog

NEW YORK

Clothes by the company Shein are seen in the BHV (Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville) department store, Nov. 4, 2025 in Paris. (AP File Photo)

Chinese e-commerce giant Shein has agreed to pay $100 million to settle legal action brought by U.S. authorities over service failures and misleading information, among other allegations.

The settlement, which has yet to be submitted to a federal judge in Los Angeles, provides for the money to be paid to affected consumers, according to a statement released on Nov. 24.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed its lawsuit and proposed the settlement on the same day.

Contacted by AFP, Shein stressed that the settlement "does not constitute an admission of liability, and we continue to disagree with aspects of the FTC's characterization of our business and compliance practices."

The consumer protection agency accused the platform of repeated delivery delays, undelivered orders and poor customer service, among other failings.

Shein did not provide a customer service phone number in the United States, although it now lists one.

When customers tried to contact the department, it rarely answered calls. It had just five staff members, even though Shein delivers nearly a million packages a day in the country.

The FTC also accused Shein of blocking negative reviews on its website.

According to the agency, the Chinese site also marketed items as being made by companies whose pledges not to use forced or child labor had been verified, even though no such checks had been carried out.

Shein was also accused of describing some products as made with U.S. cotton when the cotton came from China.

Under the settlement, Shein has committed to providing more reliable delivery estimates, no longer blocking negative reviews and refraining from making false claims about products sold on its platform.

"Shein has continued to make significant investments in strengthening its consumer practices and compliance efforts," the company told AFP.