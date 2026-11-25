US jury convicts Huawei in fraud and trade secrets case

NEW YORK

Huawei, the world's leading telecom equipment manufacturer, was convicted in a New York federal court after a three-month trial. (AFP Photo)

A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Huawei Technologies on Nov. 24 of defrauding banks, violating U.S. sanctions on Iran and conspiring to steal trade secrets from American companies.



Jurors found the Chinese telecom equipment maker guilty on 10 of 12 counts after a 12-week trial. They acquitted Huawei of conspiring to obstruct justice and of racketeering conspiracy, the charge that it had operated as a criminal enterprise.



“We fully expect to appeal,” Huawei lawyer Brian Heberlig told reporters outside the courthouse. In a Nov. 25 statement, Huawei welcomed the racketeering acquittal and said the remaining charges were “without legal or factual merit.”



The jury also convicted three Huawei subsidiaries. The verdicts included wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money. U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said the companies had done business in the United States for decades “on the basis of lies and theft.”



The bank fraud case centered on Skycom, a Hong Kong company through which Huawei did business in Iran. Prosecutors said Huawei concealed its control of Skycom by describing it to lenders as a local partner. That helped Huawei secure billions of dollars in credit and continue clearing dollar payments through the U.S. banking system, they said.



The indictment named HSBC, Standard Chartered and BNP Paribas among the lenders. Defense lawyers argued that the banks knew about Huawei’s operations in Iran and competed for its business.



Canadian authorities arrested Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, in 2018 on a U.S. warrant. In a 2021 agreement with prosecutors, she acknowledged that about $100 million in Skycom transactions had cleared through the United States between 2010 and 2014. That included $7.5 million for contractors in Iran. A judge dismissed the charges against her in 2022.



Washington placed Huawei on a trade blacklist in 2019, restricting its access to U.S. technology. A year later, prosecutors expanded the criminal case to include the trade secrets charge.



At trial, prosecutors said Huawei copied Cisco Systems’ source code into its own routers and used a confidential slide from U.S. antenna maker Quintel in a patent application. Jurors also saw a video that prosecutors said showed a Huawei employee putting part of a robot in his backpack at a T-Mobile lab. T-Mobile used the robot to test phone screens.



Huawei said the five trade secret disputes cited by prosecutors had been resolved as civil matters over the past two decades. It said no court had ordered it to pay damages for misappropriating trade secrets.



U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly set sentencing for Sept. 14, 2027. The companies face possible fines, forfeiture of assets and restitution to victims. Heberlig said the racketeering acquittal could affect how much Huawei has to pay.