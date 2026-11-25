North Korea expels head of Swiss diplomatic office over sanctions

SEOUL

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong, center, arrives at the Jinbu train station in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP File Photo)

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has ordered Switzerland’s diplomatic representative to leave within 48 hours and called for the office’s closure, state media said on Nov. 25, a day after Pyongyang threatened to shut the newly opened mission over Swiss sanctions.



Switzerland is one of the few Western countries to maintain dialogue with Pyongyang, and the decision comes weeks after its Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited North Korea, where he discussed normalizing relations.



But the European nation has since angered North Korea with its decision to place a children’s camp in the city of Wonsan under sanctions for allegedly helping to indoctrinate Ukrainian children brought from Russian-occupied territories.



“The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea declared the head of the Swiss Diplomatic Office in the DPRK persona non grata and urged him to leave the country within 48 hours,” Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.



Pak Hyon Su, director general of the ministry’s European Department, summoned Sylvain Astier, the head of the office, “and handed him a memorandum of the DPRK Foreign Ministry urging the closure of the office,” it added.



The KCNA report said Pyongyang required Astier to leave North Korea “in connection with the Swiss authorities’ open hostile act” of sanctioning the Songdowon International Children’s Camp, which is attended by Chinese and Russian students.



On Nov. 24, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, threatened to close the office, also denouncing the sanctions.



Switzerland, where both Kims studied, sanctioned the camp on Nov. 4, accusing it of participating in the “transfer of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine” to North Korea and contributing to “efforts aimed at the ideological conditioning and russification of Ukrainian children.”