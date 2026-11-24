Car bomb destroys buildings in Colombia

VILLAVICENCIO

A Colombian police officer stands next to a vehicle after a bomb exploded near the Meta Governor's Office in Villavicencio, Colombia on November 23, 2026. (AFP Photo)

A car bomb detonated in the central Colombian city of Villavicencio on Nov. 23, destroying a local governor’s office and surrounding buildings, President Abelardo de la Espriella said.



The right-wing leader has conducted a major crackdown on the country’s drug trade, in response to left-wing FARC rebels who have stepped up attacks over the past two years.



“They have just carried out a bombing attack on the Meta Governor’s Office,” De la Espriella said in a post on X, referring to Colombia’s central province of Meta.



The president said there were no casualties confirmed.



Around 20 people were injured, according to local media reports.



Following the blast, residents sought shelter in nearby streets strewn with the wreckage of damaged buildings, rubble and a visible large crater, AFP journalists saw.



Johan Perez said the blast damaged his hat shop, and “the doors were bent in, the windows shattered, some display cases inside broken.”



“We are alive by a miracle,” he told AFP.