Greece-Greek Cyprus undersea cable project faces funding dispute

NICOSIA

A financial dispute has emerged over the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), a project aimed at linking the electricity grids of Greece and Greek Cyprus through an undersea cable, amid disagreements over cost-sharing and financing, media reports have said.

Despite the resumption of seabed surveys, the Greek Cypriot administration is maintaining its reservations about the project’s economic viability and rising costs, reports in the Greek Cypriot press said on Nov. 23.

The project’s total cost could rise to around 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion), up from an initial estimate of 1.9 billion euros.

Greek Cyprus has pledged to contribute 25 million euros annually between 2025 and 2029, amounting to a total of 125 million euros. However, its first payment has yet to be made, according to the reports.

The reports noted that uncertainty persists over when the 25 million-euro payment, which is currently awaiting approval by the Greek Cypriot Finance Ministry, will be transferred. They also recalled that

Greek Cypriot Finance Minister Makis Keravnos previously raised serious concerns about the project’s economic viability and final cost.

This month, the French research vessel Abeille Marengo began seabed surveys in the eastern Mediterranean for the project, after Türkiye authorized it to conduct research activities in the region.

The approval followed negotiations between Turkish and French officials over the wording and coordinates of a NAVTEX notice issued by Türkiye for the resumption of seabed surveys under the project.

Türkiye has emphasized that it does not oppose civilian or energy projects in the Eastern Mediterranean, provided that the parties involved respect Turkish sovereignty in the region. Türkiye has also proposed establishing an electricity link to Cyprus that would supply power to both Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots.