South Korea says Russian jets entered air defense zone

SEOUL

A visitor looks at the Ulleung Island from the passenger ferry in South Korea, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (Newsis via AP)

South Korean authorities said yesterday several Russian military aircraft had breached its air defense zone, correcting an earlier alert that reported a North Korean plane had made an incursion.

A breach of South Korean airspace by a North Korean military plane would mark a significant escalation in tensions between the two Koreas, which remain technically at war.

The inaccurate alert came following heightened tensions along the heavily fortified border, after a recent mine blast that injured three South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

An emergency alert was issued on Ulleungdo in North Gyeongsang Province at 8 a.m. yesterday, saying a “suspected North Korean aircraft has left the danger zone.”

“The air raid alert for Ulleung County was lifted at 7:58 am. Please resume normal activities,” it added.

Around 40 minutes later, provincial authorities issued a correction.

“It was Russian aircraft that violated the airspace. We inform that it was Russian aircraft,” they said, without explaining the cause of the error.

South Korea’s military later clarified that the Russian aircraft had not violated the country’s airspace and that no North Korean aircraft were involved.

The Russian aircraft entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone (KADIZ) over the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, and “departed as our forces were taking military measures,” including deploying fighter jets, according to Seoul’s Defense Ministry.