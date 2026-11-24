China to launch space mission with first foreign astronaut

BEIJING

Pakistan's astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali greets journalists during a press conference in Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in Jiuquan, China's northwest Gansu province on November 24, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The first foreign astronaut on a Chinese space mission said on Nov. 24 that he will be carrying “the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis” when the latest crew blasts off on Nov. 25.



Beijing has poured billions into the Chinese space program, whose prized Tiangong space station is stewarded by teams of three astronauts that are typically rotated every six months.



The Shenzhou-24 mission is set to lift off on Nov. 25 from the Jiuquan launch center in China’s northwestern Gobi Desert, China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) spokesman Zhang Jingbo told a news conference on Nov. 24.



Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, a Pakistani payload specialist, will become the first foreign astronaut to board China’s Tiangong space station.



“I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder, the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis,” Ali told a separate news conference held later to introduce the crew.



“To every child who is watching while I’m in orbit, just look up at the sky and remember that I am up there with your dreams,” he said in English, following other remarks in fluent Mandarin and Urdu.



Ali will join a short orbital flight expected to last around five days before returning with the Shenzhou-23 spaceship, which docked at the Tiangong in May.



Pakistani officials welcomed Ali’s selection as a significant step in relations between Islamabad and Beijing.



Information Minister Attaullah Tarar described the mission as a “source of joy and pride for the entire nation.”