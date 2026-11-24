Iraq PM orders federal control of Kurdish border crossings, oil fields

BAGHDAD

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi moved to put the Kurdistan region’s border crossings and several oil fields under federal control on Nov. 24, in an effort to curb oil-smuggling.

Zaidi, who has vowed to fight rampant corruption in Iraq, also ordered the autonomous region’s government not to approve oil exports without federal authorization.

The premier has been cracking down on the illicit oil trade, arresting officials and challenging an Iran-backed group after smuggling was uncovered in its stronghold near Baghdad.

Earlier this month, Zaidi sent an investigation committee to northern Iraq.

Based on its findings, Zaidi’s spokesperson Sabah al-Numan said the premier dismissed the head of Iraq’s border ports authorities, suspended the chief of the state-owned North Oil Company, and removed several security officials in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk, which borders Kurdistan.

“The Border Ports Commission shall assume control of all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region,” Numan said on Nov. 24.

He added that Zaidi directed the oil ministry “to manage all oil fields” in Diyala, Kirkuk, Salaheddine and Nineveh governorates, which lie outside the Kurdistan Region but have remained under its “security authority.”

He also instructed the Kurdish government “not to grant approvals for the export of crude oil or petroleum products except through the federal Ministry of Oil.”

It remains unclear whether Zaidi’s decisions were coordinated with the Kurdistan region. Relations between Baghdad and Kurdish authorities have often been strained by disputes over oil exports.