Kushner says Israel slides toward ‘pariah status’

WASHINGTON, DC

Palestinian civil defense crews extinguish a fire in a car hit by Israeli strike in Gaza City, Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. (AP Photo)

U.S. special envoy Jared Kushner has said that Israel risks becoming a “global pariah” over its conduct in the Gaza Strip.

“I feel like the fork in the road is Israel could rise from the tragedy of October 7, [and] be much more secure and much more integrated into the world, or they can go on the current trajectory, which is to trend toward global-pariah status,” Kushner told New York Magazine in an interview published on Nov. 23.

Although senior U.S. Democrats and former Israeli security officials have previously issued similar warnings over Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, such criticism from a high-ranking Republican figure remains unusual.

Kushner’s remarks come as frustration grows within the Trump administration over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to allow the U.S.-led Board of Peace to move forward with its Gaza reconstruction plans. Established in January, the board counts Kushner among its key architects.

Hamas agreed in July to the board’s proposed disarmament roadmap, under which the group would gradually surrender its weapons in parallel with an Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.

Netanyahu, however, has rejected the proposal, insisting that Hamas must fully disarm before Israeli forces begin pulling out.

The Board of Peace refrained from increasing pressure on Israel ahead of the Oct. 27 election, calculating that Netanyahu would be reluctant to make concessions that could expose him to domestic criticism for appearing lenient toward Hamas.

However, the vote failed to deliver a clear outcome, with negotiations to establish a new governing coalition potentially extending for several more months. Netanyahu remains in office as caretaker prime minister, with no apparent change in his Gaza policy.