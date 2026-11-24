Former minister released under house arrest in investment fund probe

ISTANBUL

Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya arrives at the Istanbul Courthouse.

Former Turkish Family and Social Services Minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya was released under house arrest on Nov. 24 after spending 18 days in pretrial detention as part of an investigation into alleged stock market manipulation and illicit gains.

Kaya was arrested on Nov. 6 on charges of membership in a criminal organization and violating capital markets legislation. She is accused of obtaining substantial profits through transactions involving shares in Özata Denizcilik.

According to the prosecution’s detention request, a Capital Markets Board (SPK) report indicated that Kaya may have had access to non-public information capable of affecting share prices and investor decisions.

Prosecutors focused on her sale of Özata Denizcilik shares on Sept. 16, one day before the SPK decided to liquidate funds under investigation. The transaction was allegedly completed through a transfer to Tera Investment Securities, bypassing the standard two-business-day settlement period and allowing the proceeds to be credited to her account on the same day.

The prosecution also cited her alleged contacts with Tera Group executives and the substantial scale of her investment, arguing that she may have known in advance about the impending liquidation decision.

Kaya rejected the accusations, denying close ties with Tera Group management. She said her meetings with group executives had been limited to political matters and maintained that she and her husband had invested their personal savings after being told there were no concerns surrounding the investments.

The couple reportedly made more than 2 billion Turkish Liras ($40 million) in gains, which were subsequently returned.

The wider investigation began after regulators suspended and moved to liquidate 131 investment funds suspected of manipulation in September. Authorities are examining allegations of widespread market manipulation that may have affected the savings of nearly half a million investors.