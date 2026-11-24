Sanofi to buy US pharma group Insmed for $41 billion

PARIS

This photograph shows the logo of Sanofi at its plant in Amilly.

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi said on Nov. 24 it had struck a deal to buy the U.S. biopharma group Insmed, a specialist in respiratory treatments, for $41 billion in cash.



The move comes as Sanofi is racing to bulk up its development pipeline ahead of generic competition for its blockbuster Dupixent, used to treat illnesses including eczema and asthma.



Insmed’s two main drugs are Brinsupri, to treat bronchiectasis, and Arikayce, a specialised treatment for the lung disease mycobacterium avium complex (MAC).



Brinsupri generated $1.1 billion in revenue between its August 2025 launch and September 30, the companies said in a statement, while Arikayce’s sales reached $434 million in 2025, a year-on-year increase of 19 percent.



“This acquisition is a major strategic step to significantly accelerate our mid- and long-term growth trajectory and further strengthen our mid- and early-stage pipeline,” Sanofi chief executive Belen Garijo said in a statement.



Insmed’s chief, Will Lewis, said in the statement that Sanofi’s investment would “advance our commercial portfolio and phase 3 pipeline with a combined multibillion-dollar peak sales potential.”



Sanofi said it would finance the acquisition with both cash on hand and debt, without further details.