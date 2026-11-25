Saudi coalition says struck Yemen port city, Houthis threaten retaliation

RIYADH

Rescuers inspect the debris of a destroyed building belonging to Yemen's Public Telecommunications Corporation following a Saudi strike, in the port city of Hodeida on November 23, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis said on Nov. 25 that it had struck Yemen's Hodeida after the Iran-backed group threatened to retaliate against the kingdom's Red Sea ports if the attack took place.

The coalition, which supports Yemen's internationally recognized government, renewed fighting in July against the Iran-backed fighters, who control swathes of the country, including Hodeida.

"We targeted operational capabilities at the port of Hodeidah," the Saudi-led coalition posted on X.

Riyadh had instructed civilians in Hodeida to evacuate in a social media post early on Nov. 25.

The Houthi's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, had earlier threatened Saudi Arabia with retaliation in the event of an attack.

"The port of Jeddah, along with all other Saudi enemy ports along the Red Sea coast, will become targets for our forces should the enemy carry out its threats to bombard the port of Hodeidah," he posted on Telegram on Nov. 25.

Houthi media outlet Almasirah reported an "attack on the port of Hodeida," without providing further details. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Almasirah added that Saudi forces had also attacked the area's international airport.

Saree warned civilians near Saudi ports to "evacuate immediately and keep their distance" and called for "all shipping companies to remove their vessels from these ports at once."

The Saudi capital's tallest skyscraper was struck for a second time in days on Nov. 24, wounding 11 people. The coalition called it a "terrorist attack" and blamed the strike on the Houthis.

Qatar and Pakistan, which have been acting as mediators in efforts to end the wider Middle East conflict between Iran and the United States, both "strongly" condemned the attack on the tower, which houses the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

Two Indian citizens were wounded, the South Asian nation's foreign ministry said, adding such attacks "seriously endanger civilian lives, violate the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia, and undermine regional security and stability."

The building had already been attacked on Nov. 19 and is one of several high-profile targets hit since fighting with the Iran-backed group reignited in July.