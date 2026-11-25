Turkish military helicopter crashes during training flight, killing 5

ESKİŞEHİR

Turkish Defense Ministry reported that an AS-532 helicopter belonging to the Air Force, which had taken off from Eskişehir for training purposes, crashed. (AA Photo)

Five crew members were killed when a Turkish Air Force helicopter crashed during a training flight in western Türkiye on the evening of Nov. 24, the Defense Ministry has announced, marking the second fatal incident in 12 days after a similar accident left four dead.

The AS-532 Cougar went down after taking off from Eskişehir, home to the air force’s 1st Main Jet Base Command.

“An AS-532 type helicopter belonging to our air force, which took off from Eskişehir for training purposes, has crashed,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The wreckage of the helicopter has been reached and search and rescue operations are continuing.”

The ministry later confirmed fatalities, saying: “Five of our heroic comrades-in-arms serving in the air force helicopter that crashed ... have been martyred.”

Media footage showed emergency teams at the crash site near Yörükakçayır, a village around 15 kilometers (9 miles) west of Eskişehir city center. The helicopter’s smoking fuselage appeared to be largely destroyed.

The Cougar is a twin-engine, multi-purpose helicopter widely deployed by militaries globally.

The bodies of the five fallen soldiers were transferred to Ankara. Following the completion of forensic examinations, they are expected to be sent to their hometowns in a ceremony.

The families of Mehmet Çöl, Mehmet Alp Gürdağ, Muhammed Nurullah Erarslan and Volkan Demirhan, who live in Eskişehir, were notified of their deaths. The family of Halil Karabulut in the central province of Sivas was also informed of the loss.

Turkish flags were hung outside the soldiers’ family homes.

The French-German-designed AS-532 Cougar helicopters, which have been in service with the Turkish Land Forces Command since 1996, have previously been involved in four crashes in Türkiye. With the

latest accident, the death toll among Turkish military personnel in Cougar helicopter crashes in the country has risen to 44.

On Nov. 12, an army Sikorsky S-70 crashed near the eastern province of Malatya, killing four crew members.