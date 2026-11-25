EU sets quota on Turkish hybrid car import

Taylan Özgür Dil- ISTANBUL

The European Union will cap imports of new hybrid cars from Türkiye at 126,320 for 200 days starting Dec. 1.

Of the nine countries with individual quotas, only China and Japan received larger allocations.

The provisional measure, published in the EU’s Official Journal on Nov. 24, runs through June 18, 2027.

The European Commission opened a safeguard investigation on Oct. 30 after Brussels and Beijing agreed to curb the growth of Chinese hybrid exports to the bloc.

The rules cover full hybrids, plug-in hybrids and mild hybrids whose electric motors help drive the car. The first of Türkiye’s three allocations covers 56,844 cars through Feb. 28. Imports stop once a period’s quota is full. Any unused allowance carries over to the next period.

The Commission based its quotas on 2025 imports, when Türkiye shipped 199,182 of these cars to the EU.

In the 12 months to June 2026, shipments totaled 207,454, equivalent to about 113,700 cars in 200 days. The quota is roughly 11 percent higher, leaving room for growth if deliveries are spread evenly.

Kemal Yazıcı, head of the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association, said any quota should “at least take new investments into account.”

Türkiye’s Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said it expected new models to lift hybrid exports to the EU.

Quotas based on past shipments could curb that growth and, if kept in place, put investment and production plans at risk, it warned.

The EU took nearly three-quarters of Türkiye’s automotive exports by value in 2025, the OSD said.

The association urged the Commission to exempt Türkiye from any final restrictions, citing the customs union and the supply chains linking Turkish and EU carmakers.