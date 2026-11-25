Galatasaray continues winning streak in Champions League

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray inflicted Aston Villa’s second successive Champions League defeat as blood-soaked Deniz Gül sealed a 1-0 victory in Istanbul on Nov. 24 night.

Gül was left with blood pouring from his face after being kicked in the head by Villa’s Nicolas Jackson while the Galatasaray forward was in the process of nodding in the second-half winner at home.

Villa was unable to respond to the late goal, leaving the Premier League side without a victory in its last six games in all competitions.

Galatasaray put itself firmly on track for the knockout stage of the Champions League, with Okan Buruk’s side holding 9 points from five matches to sit in the 13th spot.

Villa won its first three league-phase matches, but defeats at Barcelona and now Galatasaray have dented its bid to qualify for the last 16 via a top-eight finish.

“To play against Galatasaray, we know, is very difficult. They are playing with their supporters pushing so much,” Emery said.

Galatasaray beat Liverpool twice in Istanbul in the Champions League last season.

Its latest success against Premier League opposition made it three wins from five Champions League games this term.

“The English Premier League is the best league in the world. Playing well against teams competing in the world’s best league is very valuable for my players, for me and for Turkish football,” Buruk said after the match.

“Galatasaray has many stories. Being part of a story like this as a coach makes me happy. As a player, we also wrote many stories. Now, being part of such a story as a coach as well makes me happy,” added the successful coach, who was an important part of the Galatasaray squad that lifted the UEFA Cup trophy in 2000.