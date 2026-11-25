Türkiye prepares tougher penalties for market abuse

ANKARA

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz chaired the 11th meeting of the Fund Coordination Board on Nov. 24, 2026. (AA Photo)

Türkiye has drafted legislation to raise penalties for insider trading and market manipulation and help fund investors recover money lost through unlawful trades.

The Communications Directorate announced the plans on Nov. 24 after Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz chaired the 11th meeting of the Fund Coordination Board.

The board also aims to complete interim payments of up to 1 million Turkish Liras per investor in each eligible fund by Nov. 27.

The proposed changes to the Capital Markets Law are ready for review by the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) parliamentary group, the directorate said.

The draft would allow regulators to intervene earlier when they identify risks in the markets. If unlawful transactions cause losses for a fund, authorities could recover the money from those responsible and return it to investors.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said in a Nov. 15 television interview that officials were discussing a system to monitor trades in real time and flag signs of manipulation or insider trading.

He said the government wanted coordinated manipulation through investment funds to carry penalties comparable to those for organized crime.

Şimşek said his ministry had assigned 25 tax inspectors to the Capital Markets Board (SPK) to help examine past trades for suspected manipulation.

He expected most of those reviews to be complete by the end of November.

The liquidations began on Sept. 17 and cover 131 funds run by seven portfolio management companies.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 18 that 444,987 of the roughly 456,000 investors had received at least one payment.

He said 371,021 investors had recovered their principal in full, representing 81.4 percent of all investors in the affected funds. The interim payment round was complete in 110 funds.

Cash payments and asset transfers under ordinary and extraordinary liquidation procedures totaled about 161 billion liras. Erdoğan said about 41 billion liras in improperly obtained gains had been recovered and transferred to banks for use in interim payments. “Not one lira of Treasury or public money was used,” he said of the payouts.

A separate law that took effect on Oct. 27 governs the current payments. Ziraat Bankası oversees the extraordinary liquidation of funds set up by Atlas Portföy and Pusula Portföy, while İş Bankası handles those set up by Tera Portföy.

The law allows the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund to sell assets it holds as trustee while court proceedings continue. The proceeds go into a separate recovery account for each fund. Individuals and institutions the SPK identifies as having taken part in market abuse involving the funds are ineligible for liquidation and recovery payments.

Under rules the SPK issued on Oct. 27, the 1 million-lira ceiling applies separately to each fund an investor holds. An interim payment cannot exceed the amount the investor paid in, less withdrawals, with no adjustment for inflation. The value of the investor’s units and the cash available in the fund can further limit the payment.

Money market funds have priority. If cash is short, the SPK can approve paying the smallest claims first or setting a minimum payout so that more investors receive a payment. Investors keep their fund units until the final distribution, when interim payments are deducted from the amount due.