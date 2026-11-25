Fitch sets neutral global sovereign outlook for 2027

LONDON

Fitch Ratings set its 2027 outlook for global sovereigns at “neutral” on Nov. 24, forecasting steady growth and easing inflation while warning that higher borrowing costs would strain government budgets.



The agency expects the world economy to expand by about 2.5 percent next year. Its forecast assumes a tentative easing of military tensions between the United States and Iran, allowing lower oil prices to ease inflationary pressures that emerged in the second half of 2026.



Bond yields are expected to remain above their 2026 average. Refinancing maturing debt at current rates would raise governments’ average interest costs and widen budget deficits, Fitch said.



That would make it harder to stabilize or reduce debt relative to GDP, particularly for countries with large debt burdens and short average maturities.



Fitch warned that renewed disruption to Gulf oil flows could keep oil prices, inflation, policy rates and bond yields higher for longer.



A sharp correction in stock markets or capital spending linked to artificial intelligence was another risk.



Political polarization and social pressures would continue to hamper economic policymaking and could fuel unrest, Fitch said.



Unresolved conflicts, rivalry among major powers and more nationalist, unpredictable foreign policies would keep geopolitical risks high.



Country rating outlooks were broadly stable heading into 2027, with 13 countries on positive outlooks and 12 on negative outlooks.



Upgrades have outnumbered downgrades by 12 so far in 2026, including a net seven upgrades in emerging markets.