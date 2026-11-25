Saudi Arabia approves $371 billion budget for 2027

RIYADH

Saudi Arabia approved its 2027 budget on Nov. 24, with spending of 1.392 trillion riyals ($371.2 billion) to support public services, infrastructure and economic diversification.



Revenue is forecast at 1.202 trillion riyals ($320.4 billion), leaving a deficit of 190.56 billion riyals ($50.8 billion), equivalent to about 3.6 percent of gross domestic product.



The shortfall would narrow from an estimated 245 billion riyals, or 4.9 percent of GDP, in 2026.



Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman chaired the Cabinet meeting in Riyadh. He said the budget sought to balance development spending with sustainable public finances as the kingdom enters the third phase of its Vision 2030 program.



Priorities include strengthening social support for those most in need, developing transport networks, supporting private investment, expanding non-oil exports and creating jobs.



The government also aims to keep public debt at sustainable levels and maintain substantial reserves.



The crown prince called for more efficient spending and closer monitoring of project results. He said the Public Investment Fund would continue developing strategic sectors, working with private companies and supporting small and medium-sized businesses.



The National Development Fund and its affiliated funds and banks will also expand financing for development projects and encourage private sector participation.



Investments in the East-West Pipeline and ports on the kingdom’s western coast had helped maintain oil and non-oil exports during regional disruptions, he said.