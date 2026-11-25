Report accuses Israel of using torture to secure Palestinian convictions

TEL AVIV

An Israeli human rights organization on Nov. 25 accused Israel’s authorities of securing convictions against Palestinian security detainees through confessions obtained under torture, according to a new report.

Reports by the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel (PCATI) examined the complaints over the torture by Israel’s domestic intelligence service Shin Bet interrogators between 2016 and 2026.

In majority of the cases, detainees reportedly made confessions under torture or other unlawful interrogation practices.

The organization obtained information on the outcomes of legal proceedings, most of which ended in convictions, the report said.

The findings documented sleep deprivation, physical violence and stress positions. The latter were described as causing severe pain and, in some instances, permanent physical damage.

The report also accused the Israeli judiciary of failing to adequately safeguard Palestinian detainees against torture.

It said judges had not intervened when allegations of mistreatment were raised during legal proceedings and had assessed such claims without considering all relevant facts.

PCATI Executive Director Sari Bashi said the findings pointed to a legal system that effectively allows torture to be used to obtain confessions from Palestinian detainees, without establishing whether the statements reflect the truth.

The report further criticized the Mavtan unit at the Justice Ministry, which reviews complaints against Shin Bet interrogators.

Between 2001 and 2024, the unit received 1,680 complaints alleging abuse during interrogations but recommended launching criminal investigations in only five cases. All five investigations were eventually closed without any indictments, the report said.

The report came after Israeli daily Haaretz reported that The Israeli military is investigating 16 cases of soldiers using Palestinians as human shields in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, as fresh testimony

suggests the practice has also been used by Israeli troops in Lebanon.