US mulls high-profile assassinations in Iran: Report

WASHINGTON, DC

Officials in U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration have discussed the possibility of carrying out targeted killings of Iranian leaders, with supporters of the plan arguing that it could help bring the war to an end, NBC News reported on Nov. 24.

Citing a U.S. official and another individual familiar with the discussions, the network said proponents believe such an operation would send a strong message to Tehran that Washington could eliminate Iranian leaders at will.

However, opponents of the proposal have warned that it could expose US officials to a greater risk of Iranian retaliation, harden the stance of surviving Iranian leaders and undermine Washington’s credibility in future diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

The two sources said the option had long been under consideration but had resurfaced in recent weeks as Trump weighs the next steps in the war.

Responding to the report, a Trump administration official told NBC News that the U.S. naval blockade of Iran would remain “in full effect,” adding that the president had multiple options available and would choose the best course of action to prevent Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon.

The report came as Trump has said Washington has sufficient funding to continue its war against Iran until the end of January, adding it could end whenever he chooses.

In an interview with the New York Post published on Nov. 24, Trump also criticized congressional Democrats, warning that their potential efforts to limit the war could turn what he described as a U.S. victory into a defeat.

Asked whether his military options could become more restricted when Democrats gain control of Congress in January, Trump said his administration was financially prepared to continue operations until then.

“Up until really the end of January, pretty much, you know, we’re funded,” he told the newspaper.