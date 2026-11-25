Australia, Solomon Islands sign sweeping pact

CANBERRA

Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Matthew Wale, left, gestures as he stands with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after signing the Australia Solomon Islands Treaty at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. (AAP Image via AP)

Solomon Islands and Australia signed a sweeping treaty on Nov. 25, affirming there will no foreign military base in the Pacific nation in a deal seen as stymieing China.



Prime Minister Matthew Wale and 15 ministers are visiting Australia for talks spanning security, infrastructure, education and health, and for the formal signing of the Australia-Solomon Islands Treaty.



“The Australia-Solomon Islands Treaty will make Australia, Solomon Islands and the region safer and more prosperous,” a joint statement by the two countries read.



“Australia and Solomon Islands will work to advance our joint economic, development and security priorities,” it added.



The deal affirmed “Solomon Islands’ sovereign decision that there will be no foreign military or security base in Solomon Islands, and that Solomon Islands’ sensitive infrastructure will remain free from militarization, foreign interference and unauthorized access.”



Wale has been in a diplomatic sprint since he was elected leader in May, upending close ties his predecessor Manasseh Sogavare had built with Beijing, and travelling to Canberra and Washington to rebuild relationships with traditional partners.



Asked about reports he had ended a secretive security pact with Beijing by giving six months’ notice of his country’s withdrawal, Wale told journalists on Nov. 25 that discussions with China were “ongoing” and said he could not comment further due to a non-disclosure clause in the deal.



China’s Foreign Ministry on Nov. 24 said its ties with Pacific nations were not matters of “geopolitical contests or bloc confrontation.”