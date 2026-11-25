Steel output rises as global production falls

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s crude steel production rose 5.5 percent year-on-year to 3.4 million metric tons in October, while global output declined, according to World Steel Association data released on Nov. 24.

Production in Türkiye reached 33.2 million tons in the first 10 months, up 6 percent from a year earlier, keeping the country in seventh place among the world’s largest producers.

The 70 countries reporting to the association produced 142.4 million tons in October, down 1.1 percent and 1.51 billion tons in January-October, down 0.8 percent.

They accounted for about 98 percent of world output in 2025.

Germany’s October production fell 9.6 percent to 2.8 million tons, while EU output was down 4 percent to 10.5 million tons.

Germany’s January-October output rose 2.5 percent to 29.3 million tons, while the EU’s fell 1.2 percent to 105.1 million tons.

China, the world’s largest producer, recorded a 1.6 percent drop to 70.8 million tons in October, nearly half the global total. Its January-October production fell 2.8 percent to 795.6 million tons.

Türkiye’s October growth rate was the third-highest among the 10 leading producers. Vietnam led with a 28.5 percent rise to 2.7 million tons, while U.S. output rose an estimated 8.4 percent to 7.5 million tons. India’s production increased 3.6 percent to 14.5 million tons.

The Middle East recorded the steepest regional decline in October, with production falling 27.7 percent to 3.9 million tons. North American output rose 5.6 percent to 9.7 million tons.