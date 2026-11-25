Top administrative court upholds annulment of İmamoğlu’s diploma

ANKARA

Türkiye’s top administrative court, the Council of State, on Nov. 25 upheld the annulment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s university diploma, making the ruling final.

Istanbul University annulled İmamoğlu’s diploma in March 2025, citing alleged irregularities in his transfer from Girne American University in Turkish Cyprus to Istanbul University in 1990.

The legal proceedings concerned İmamoğlu’s transfer between the two universities, following an appeal by his lawyers.

The Council of State’s Eighth Chamber ruled that the annulment of the diploma was lawful, citing a series of alleged irregularities in the transfer process.

The chamber unanimously and definitively upheld the lower court’s ruling, finding that the grounds put forward by İmamoğlu’s lawyers were insufficient to warrant overturning the decision.

The ruling carries potentially far-reaching political implications, as Türkiye’s Constitution requires presidential candidates to hold a university degree, effectively jeopardizing İmamoğlu’s eligibility to run for president.

İmamoğlu rejected claims of irregularities in his university transfer, calling the degree revocation a political move to bar him from running for president.

Once the ruling is formally served, İmamoğlu can take the case to the Constitutional Court.

Separately, İmamoğlu faces a criminal case accusing him of forging official documents over his degree, which proceeds independently of the administrative lawsuit.

İmamoğlu has been held in pretrial detention since March 2025 as part of a wide-ranging corruption investigation targeting the Istanbul Municipality.