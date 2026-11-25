Garanti BBVA targets $2 billion in new loans

WASHINGTON

(AA File Photo)

Garanti BBVA aims to provide at least $2 billion in new loans to businesses and climate projects in Türkiye under an expanded guarantee from the World Bank Group’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

MIGA said on Nov. 25 that it had doubled a capital optimization guarantee issued to the bank’s Spanish parent, BBVA, from $1 billion to $2 billion. The move is intended to free up capital for lending in Türkiye.

Under the revised agreement, Garanti BBVA targets at least $1 billion in new loans for eligible climate projects and $1 billion for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

The business lending target includes at least $500 million for women-owned firms and $500 million for enterprises in economically underdeveloped or earthquake-affected provinces.

The arrangement reduces the capital BBVA needs to hold against mandatory reserves deposited by its Turkish subsidiary at the Central Bank. The resulting capital relief at group level is passed on to Garanti BBVA to expand lending.

MIGA said smaller businesses remained a major source of jobs but faced financing difficulties, while Türkiye also needed more funding for projects supporting its net-zero emissions goals.

MIGA said the original guarantee, issued in 2025, had enabled the bank to lend $360 million to women-owned small businesses and $550 million to firms in less developed or earthquake-affected provinces by the end of that year.