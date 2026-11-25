Surprise Eurostar strike cancels Paris-London trains

PARIS

Eurostar trains at platforms as travellers queue for the service at St Pancras International station in London, Dec. 30, 2025. (AP File Photo)

Eurostar rail services between France and Britain were disrupted on Nov. 25 after a surprise strike by workers forced several train cancelations, the operator said.



“Today’s cancelations are due to an unexpected strike,” Eurostar posted on X in response to a user, adding that services were affected “in both directions” between Paris and London.



“We advise you to change your journey for a different date of travel,” it said in a travel advisory on its website.



Affected passengers will be able to rebook their journey or receive a full refund, Eurostar said, apologizing for the disruption.



Eurostar also called on trade unions to continue discussions directly with the company, which it said remained open to “constructive dialogue,” without specifying who exactly was striking or the reasons why.



The company also did not specify how long the strike was expected to last .



In addition to its flagship Paris-London route through the Channel Tunnel, which opened in November 1994, Eurostar also serves destinations in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. At least six trains between Brussels and Paris and London were canceled as of Nov. 25 noon.