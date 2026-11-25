New Party leader picks new brass after convention

ANKARA

New Party leader and the new party brass visit Anıtkabir in Ankara. (AA Photo)

Özgür Özel, the chair of the main opposition New Party has picked new party brass following the general convention, renewing more than half of the former executive body.

The appointments were announced following the first meeting of the 160-member Party Assembly on Nov. 25 under the leadership of Chairman Özel.

According to a party statement, the Party Assembly approved the formation of a new 28-member Central Executive Committee, with half of its members assigned to administrative tasks and the remaining half to policymaking.

“Members of the Central Executive Committee will conduct work within their areas of responsibility alongside working teams they will form from among the Party Assembly members. Thus, teamwork will be taken as the basis in every area of duty,” read the statement.

Selin Sayek Böke will serve as the secretary-general of the party while Salih Uzun is appointed as the spokesman. Among other new figures of the Central Executive Committee are Engin Özkoç, İlhan Cihaner, Hikmet Erbilgin, Mitat Çelikpala, Cem Say and Kayıhan Pala.

Meanwhile, former ambassador Ömer Önhon will serve as the chairman’s special envoy for ties with the European Union and Council of Europe.

In addition, the New Party has also formed a separate Ethics Board which will be tasked to oversee the implementation of the ethics rules within the party.

The new party hierarchy is tasked with preparing the New Party for the upcoming elections. Özel, in a statement during the party’s convention, vowed that they will systematically outline the policies the party will follow when they come to power.