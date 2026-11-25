Haftar pays first visit to Ankara to discuss security, energy ties

ANKARA

Commander of the armed forces in eastern Libya, General Khalifa Haftar (R) met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara, Türkiye on Nov. 25, 2026. (AA Photo)

General Khalifa Haftar, commander of the armed forces in eastern Libya, has paid his first visit to the Turkish capital to discuss security, energy and economic ties amid Türkiye’s continued efforts to facilitate the unification of the North African nation’s eastern and western administrations.

Haftar, accompanied by his three sons who also have official posts, arrived in Ankara late Nov. 24, where he was welcomed by Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

On Nov. 25, Haftar and his delegation met with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and National Intelligence Organization President İbrahim Kalın.

Haftar’s delegation included Saddam Haftar, deputy Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Halid Haftar, Chief of General Staff of the LNA and Bilkasım Haftar, the President of Libya’s Development and Reconstruction Fund.

The visit comes as Türkiye has thrown its weight into Libyan politics with the objective of unifying the divided Tripoli and Benghazi administrations.



While Haftar controls Benghazi administration, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is running the U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli.

Under the “one Libya policy,” Ankara is bringing representatives of the two sides to Türkiye to advance efforts to politically and militarily unite the north African country. In line with this aim, Türkiye hosted talks between representatives of Libya’s rival military forces on Oct. 23, with proposals for a joint command in Sirte forming part of efforts to unify the country’s armed forces.

The Ankara meeting brought together Abdulsalam al-Zoubi, deputy defense minister for the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, and Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army.

Most recently, Libya Prime Minister Dbeibah held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the weekend in Istanbul. Both the Tripoli and Benghazi administrations have underscored their commitment to advancing a unification initiative.

The visit by Haftar also comes ahead of President Erdoğan’s scheduled visit to Tripoli on Dec. 8 and 9 to attend the Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit.



It will be his first Libya visit since 2011.

Türkiye and Libya have developed bilateral ties in several fields in recent years, particularly in energy as the Turkish Petroleum Corporation was granted licenses for on shore and off shore oil and gas exploration.

Ties are expected to further grow in the wake of the Libyan Parliament’s approval of a 2019-agreement for the delimitation of maritime boundaries between the two countries at the expense of reactions from Greece, Egypt and the European Union.