Exiled Catalan separatist leader plans return to Spain

BRUSSELS

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont speaks in Brussels.

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont said on Nov. 25 that he would travel back to Barcelona on Dec. 12, after Spain’s Supreme Court applied a controversial amnesty law paving the way for his return from exile.



Puigdemont fled to Belgium after Catalonia’s failed 2017 independence bid and the announcement of his return comes just ahead of a snap general election on Nov. 29.



“I left as president of the government of Catalonia, and I will return to the place where Catalan democracy elects or dismisses its presidents: The parliament of Catalonia,” Puigdemont told a Brussels press conference. “I will do so on Dec. 12, at midday, and that very night I will be able to sleep at home, with my family.”



The Supreme Court announced this week it has applied an amnesty law closing criminal proceedings against the 62-yearold politician over his role in the 2017 independence bid, which triggered Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.



Puigdemont said he was “aware that we must update our strategy for Catalan independence” and pledged to lay out a new way forward in a “public lecture” on Dec.17.



Passed by parliament in 2024, the amnesty was a key concession by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to secure the backing of Catalan parties, including Puigdemont’s Junts per Catalunya, to remain in power after an inconclusive election in 2023.