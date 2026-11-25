Women in Türkiye observe anti-violence day under weight of 246 femicides

ISTANBUL

Women carry red balloons and placards demanding equality and an end to male violence during a street demonstration.

Women across Türkiye marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov. 25, underscoring the urgency of the observance as newly released figures documented 246 femicides nationwide over the past 11 months.

According to data compiled by the Federation of Turkish Women’s Associations (TKDF), 246 women were killed by men between Jan. 1 and Nov. 23, while 109 other women’s deaths were recorded as suspicious, bringing the total number of cases to 355.

Of the recorded cases, 242 occurred in women’s homes or living spaces, accounting for around 68 percent of the total. The figures are based on cases reported in the media and compiled by the federation.

The figures renewed calls for stronger measures to prevent gender-based violence and ensure women’s safety, as demonstrations and awareness events were held across the country.

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said the government was combating violence against women under a “zero tolerance” principle, describing it as a human rights violation and one of the biggest obstacles to women’s empowerment.

She said the government had strengthened its efforts through Law No. 6284, which provides protection measures for women facing violence, and a presidential circular establishing the issue as state policy.

Göktaş also highlighted the ministry’s Social Risk Mapping System for Violence Against Women, which aims to identify potential risks before violence occurs and tailor preventive services to the needs of individual provinces and households.

“Identifying risks early and taking timely action are necessary to break the cycle of violence,” she said, adding that building a society free from violence also required promoting respect in everyday relationships.

Women took to the streets in several cities to protest femicides, violence, abuse, discrimination and economic insecurity. Demonstrations were scheduled in Ankara’s Yüksel Street, Istanbul’s Taksim Tunnel Izmir’s Lozan Gate and various locations in 20 other provinces.

Meanwhile, the U.N. Women’s agency (UN Women) drew attention to the growing threat of technology-facilitated violence against women through its #ŞakasıYok (#NoExcuse) campaign, launched as part of the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The campaign focuses on online misogynistic networks and how artificial intelligence is amplifying their reach and impact.

A U.N. Women survey conducted in 2023 across 12 countries in Europe and Central Asia, including Türkiye, found that 53.2 percent of women internet users had experienced technology-facilitated violence at least once in their lives. The figure stood at 72.4 percent in Türkiye.

The global 16 Days of Activism campaign, running from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, International Human Rights Day, is themed “Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity” this year.

The United Nations General Assembly designated Nov. 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in 1999 to raise awareness of gender-based violence, promote women’s rights and encourage global efforts to prevent and end violence against women and girls.