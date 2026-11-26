Indonesia mine flooding death toll rises to 13

JAKARTA

In this photo released by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers inspect a hole where miners are believed trapped by flooding in an unauthorized gold mine in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov, 25, 2026. (BASARNAS via AP)

The death toll from flooding in an illegal gold mine on Indonesia's Java island, following heavy rain, rose to 13 with more than a dozen others still missing, a rescue official said on Nov. 26.

Mining accidents are common across the mineral-rich Southeast Asian archipelago, especially in unlicensed sites where safety protocols are lax and often ignored.

The mine was flooded when a nearby river overflowed after a torrential downpour on Nov. 23, trapping the miners inside.

Thirteen workers were found dead, while 13 others are still missing as of Nov. 26 morning, local search and rescue chief Desiana Kartika Bahari said in a statement.

The rescue operation faced challenges including narrow excavation pits around 100 meters (330 feet) deep, minimal lighting and slippery terrain conditions, Desiana said.

"All efforts are made by taking into account field conditions and prioritizing the safety of personnel involved in SAR (search and rescue) operations," she said.

Eleven miners were able to leave safely before waters flooded the shafts on Nov. 23, said West Java police spokesman Hendra Rochmawan.

Authorities were only alerted to the trapped miners on Nov. 26, he added.