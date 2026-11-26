Trump, NATO chief discuss Ukraine, Iran, defense spending

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (AA File Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed the Russia-Ukraine war, the conflict in Iran and increased defense spending across the alliance, according to a joint statement released on Nov. 25 by the White House.

The meeting, held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, was closed to the press.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the White House described the discussions as an "outstanding meeting" and said the talks covered several major international security issues.

"The meeting was very impactful, with the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Iran being the primary subjects," the statement said.

Trump and Rutte also reviewed progress made at NATO summits held in The Hague and Ankara, Türkiye.

"We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible," the joint statement said.

According to the White House, Trump and Rutte discussed the importance of continuing to increase defense spending and investment in the defense industrial base in both the U.S. and NATO member countries.