Major economies balk at new US tariffs over 'unfair' trade

WASHINGTON

The new proposed U.S. tariffs target some of the United States' largest trading partners, including China, the European Union and India. (AFP Photo)

Major economies from China to the EU hit out at proposed new U.S. tariffs after Washington concluded its months-long probe into alleged excess production, potentially opening a new phase in trade tensions with both allies and foes alike.

The new tolls, which follow an investigation launched days after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's previous duties, range up to 20 percent and face a period of public comment before taking effect, at the earliest in January.

The levies target some of the United States' largest trading partners, with China, the European Union, India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam in the crosshairs.

Some, such as Japan, denied having excessive production.

"Japan does not have any non-market policy practices or structural excess production capacity... It is regrettable that a proposed measure targeting Japan has been announced in spite of this," the country's top government spokesman Minoru Kihara said.

A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that the proposals sought to take existing trade deals into account.

China is among those facing a 20-percent tariff, but U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the new levies were within the bounds of existing trade negotiations with Beijing.

"China understands that we're going to have some level of tariffs. This falls within that understanding," he told U.S. broadcaster CNBC, adding that Washington was offering China exemptions on around $30 billion of goods.

The European Union said it rejected the premise of new tariffs and expected the United States to stick by a deal struck last year.

"The EU and the U.S. share a real concern about global overcapacity, much of it state-driven and concentrated in third countries. We regret the lack of joint action," European Commission spokesman Olof Gill said.

China's foreign ministry, responding to a question about the new levies before they were officially announced, warned Washington not to engage in "tariff wars and trade wars."

And Singapore said on Nov. 26 that it was "very disappointed" with the proposals and denied it was protecting its domestic market or subsidizing manufacturing.

Vietnam also faces a 20-percent tariff; Cambodia and Indonesia 18 percent; and India 17 percent, according to the USTR's office.

The EU, South Korea and Taiwan, which have signed trade deals with the United States, will see tariffs broadly capped at 15 percent.

In a separate announcement, the USTR also proposed additional tariffs on goods from Brazil, including aircraft, over alleged inaction on addressing U.S. trade concerns.

The Brazilian president's office called the measures "unacceptable" and said Brasilia would "not yield to this type of threat."

Trump's tariffs have targeted Washington's friends and foes alike, and are part of a push in his second term to remake global trade by forcing countries to buy U.S. products or produce their goods in the country.

Overcapacity concerns affect a range of sectors, from batteries to cement and chemicals to processed food, the senior U.S. official said.

The duties could add further pressure on U.S. businesses already squeezed by earlier tariffs, with firms now likelier to pass on expenses to consumers already frustrated with the high cost of living.

Affordability was a key issue in this month's U.S. midterm elections, which saw Trump's Republican Party swept out of power in both chambers of Congress by Democrats.

The announcement came as data showed the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge at a three-year high in October, adding to pressure to hike interest rates.

Trade lawyer Ryan Majerus told AFP that he expected this probe to be among "the most important" actions for the Trump administration, given its underlying concern that factories with excess capacity start operations abroad and "never get turned off, even if there's no demand."

This potentially leads to an oversupply of goods, depressed prices and a "hollowing out" of U.S. manufacturing, he added.

While the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Trump's global tariffs in February, his sector-specific duties remain intact.

The new levies will not stack on top of those sector-specific tariffs on items like automobiles and steel, the senior U.S. official said.

In July, Trump imposed a separate wave of tariffs on 60 economies, accusing them of insufficient action against forced labor.

For economies facing both the forced labor and excess production tariffs, the levies would not stack up and the higher rate will prevail, the U.S. official said.