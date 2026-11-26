Myanmar won’t comply with ‘inappropriate’ parts of genocide ruling

YANGON

A Rohingya refugee boy (front) carries a chicken as he walks back to his makeshift house in Jamtoli refugee camp in Ukhia on December 11, 2019. (AFP File Photo)

Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing said his government would not comply with “inappropriate” aspects of a ruling by the top U.N. court that the state committed genocide against its Rohingya minority, state media reported on Nov. 26.



Regarding the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) decision last week, the coup leader turned president said in a meeting on Nov. 25 that “Myanmar would take the actions appropriate for a responsible country but would not comply with requirements it considered inappropriate.”



He also called the case brought by The Gambia a “one-sided accusation” against Myanmar and said the “term ‘genocide’ had seriously affected the country’s reputation,” according to the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar.



“As the country’s leader, he considered himself primarily responsible for all matters occurring in the country and would not accept any actions that undermined the nation,” Min Aung Hlaing added.



The ICJ last week laid out searing evidence of Myanmar’s atrocities against the mostly Muslim Rohingya during a 2017 crackdown in western Rakhine state.



Myanmar’s security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed “widespread sexual violence” against women and “extreme violence” against children, the court found.



Ex-general Min Aung Hlaing commanded the military during the Rohingya crackdown before ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup.



He was installed this year as civilian president following deeply restricted elections.